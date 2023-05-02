In anticipation of the upcoming Kakava festival, which is a version of Hidrellez celebrated by the Romani community in the Turkic world and Balkans, preparations for the celebration marking the arrival of spring have sped up in northwestern Edirne.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports on Tuesday, members of the community have started a feverish "Kakava cleaning" process, which involves washing clothes, cleaning carpets, painting houses and preparing money bags to be left under rosewood trees. The Romani people believe that the arrival of spring alone will bring peace, health, and prosperity throughout the year, and they eagerly await the start of the celebrations on May 5.

Speaking to AA, Nurten Baltadan, a resident of the Menzilahir neighborhood explained that the festivities commence with the traditional burning of a bonfire on the evening of May 5. Touching upon the joy relating to the celebration, Baltadan noted they look forward to the festival throughout the year. She mentioned the customs such as making wishes, entering the water and washing the face and feet, as part of the miraculous day.

'Old Kakava'

One member of the Romani community, Remzi Küçükcivan, mentioned feeling nostalgic when reminiscing about the old days of Kakava. Nevertheless, he emphasized their efforts to keep the tradition alive despite the challenges. Küçükcivan also explained some of the customs related to the celebration, such as purchasing colorful clothes for children and hanging green branches at the entrance of homes in the morning of Kakava to "bring blessings."

Çeribaşi Fikri Ocak, on the other hand, noted that the fire that has been kept burning for 1,400 years in Edirne's Sarayiçi will be lit once again. Stating that they expected high tourists' participation from different countries Ocak said, "Kakava-Hidrellez festivals cherish friendship, brotherhood, friendship and love."

Pointing out that he believes this year's celebration would be even more beautiful than before, Ocak noted that a number of people from the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland have shown interest in the festival.

Turan Şallı, the chairperson of the Edirne City Council Roma Working Group, said that Edirne is set to host many local and foreign visitors on May 5-6.

Noting that they experience the festive enthusiasm with those who come to the city, Şallı went on to say that Kakava is a special tradition that stands as the unification of social and cultural structure.

“The most important feature of Kakava is the celebration of people's love and enthusiasm. In the past, only the Romani (citizens) celebrated Kakava. Now, not only Romanis participate in Kakava Festivals. Now we are keeping this culture alive with our local and foreign guests," Şallı said.

The Kakava-Hidrellez festival, which was included on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List of Humanity in 2017, will start on Friday, May 5. As part of the program, a concert and folk dance performance will be held on the first day of the festivities.

The last day of the festivities will take place by the Tunca (Tundzha) River. In the program to be held on Saturday, May 6, wishes will be tied to the wish tree and the papers on which the wishes are written will be left in the river.

According to local media reports, due to soaring interest in the festival, accommodation in Edirne province is highly booked, while hotels in nearby Tekirdağ and Kirklareli started to receive reservations as well.

Tens of thousands of visitors coming to Edirne from various provinces of Türkiye and other countries, especially neighboring Greece and Bulgaria, will meet in Sarayiçi, where the Kakava bonfire with the wishes of blessings, health, fortune, peace and tranquility will be lit.