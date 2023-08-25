The Jewish community of Türkiye has extended a heartfelt appeal to Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis and Greek authorities following the momentous reopening of the Kal Shalom Synagogue on the Greek island of Koş after 78 years. The heartfelt plea seeks permission to restore the dilapidated Koş Mosque, underscoring the significance of reconciliation and coexistence.

The recently restored Kal Shalom Synagogue holds profound historical resonance, having remained closed for nearly eight decades subsequent to the tragic massacre of the island's Jewish population during the Nazi occupation, which saw countless lives lost to the Auschwitz death camp. The reopening of the synagogue not only marks a significant moment of memorialization but also stands as a symbol of cultural revival, intended to serve as a space for remembrance, culture and worship.

On this occasion, the community displayed a beautiful example of interfaith by taking a request call on their social media handle with the pictures of the Kos Mosque and posted: "We arrived on the island with hearts full of joy upon witnessing the revival of the Kal Shalom Synagogue. However, our spirits were dampened by the sight of the mosque's deterioration." Expressing their willingness to actively engage in the restoration efforts, they also said, "We appeal to restore the Koş Mosque as a commitment to fostering mutual respect and understanding between different religious groups."

In addition, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said: “While fascist attacks on the Holy Quran and all holy books continue in various parts of Europe, our Jewish community's move has conveyed a very valuable and kind note to the whole world and Europe, which means respect for freedom of belief and values. It is the ideal of humanity for all faiths to live freely.”