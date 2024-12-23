Istanbul saw significant traffic congestion on Monday, Dec. 23, the first working day of the week, particularly during the morning hours. On the European side, traffic was heavy along the D-100 highway heading toward Ankara, with delays reported in areas such as Avcılar, Bakırköy, Edirnekapı, Haliç Bridge, Halıcıoğlu and Çağlayan. However, traffic was flowing smoothly in the opposite direction toward Edirne.

The TEM Highway also experienced slow-moving traffic on the Ankara-bound lanes, particularly between Esenyurt and Mahmutbey toll booths and between Seyrantepe and Kağıthane.

On the Anatolian side, there was heavy traffic at major bridges and tunnels, including the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and the Eurasia Tunnel, as commuters made their way to the European side. Traffic also built up on the D-100 highway toward Edirne, particularly between Maltepe and the Eurasia Tunnel, while congestion was intermittently observed between Kozyatağı and Pendik on the Ankara-bound lanes.

The TEM Highway also saw traffic delays, with slow-moving vehicles from Sultanbeyli toward Ataşehir and from Samandıra Toll Booths on the Ankara-bound route.

Public transportation stops, especially transfer points, experienced high passenger volumes, adding to the congestion.

According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s traffic map, traffic density reached 51% on the European side, 65% on the Anatolian side and 56% citywide.