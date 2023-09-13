A monument commemorating the rich history of Ottomans has been built on the banks of the Sakarya River in the Osmaneli district of northwestern Bilecik province. This region dates back to 8000 B.C. and has hosted 18 different civilizations. It now proudly displays the flags of 17 Turkish states on this monumental structure.

The monument, known as the "Turkish Domination in Osmaneli" monument, serves as a symbol of the various Turkish states that have ruled this area over the centuries. It stands in a city that boasts 150 mansions registered by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism within a protected area spanning 350,000 square meters.

Osmaneli Mayor Münür Şahin expressed his belief in the importance of preserving history and heritage. He emphasized the need for younger generations to understand and engage with their history. "There will be no future for nations that do not protect their history and past," Şahin asserted.

Şahin elaborated on the ambitious vision for Osmaneli, saying: "Thanks to the projects we have implemented, Osmaneli is poised to make a significant impact on Türkiye's historical tourism landscape. With its historical mansions, castles, bridges, fountains and monuments, Osmaneli will undoubtedly captivate the attention of visitors from near and far."

An aerial view of the "Turkish Domination in Osmaneli" monument, on the banks of the Sakarya River, Bilecik, northwestern Türkiye, Sept. 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Highlighting the city's pivotal role in history, Şahin said: "Osmaneli came under Turkish rule for the first time in 1075, under the Anatolian Seljuks. It later became part of the Ottoman Empire and, today stands as the popular historical city of the Republic of Türkiye. Our monument, with its representation of all Turkish states established to date, ensures that we keep this historical tapestry alive. These monuments will contribute to building a better future for our young generations."

Elaborating on the monument's name and significance, Şahin highlighted: "Our monument is aptly named the 'Turkish Domination in Osmaneli' monument. The figure on the monument represents the Anatolian Seljuk Empire between 1075 and 1308. It symbolizes the peaceful transition of Osmaneli from the Anatolian Seljuks to the Ottoman Empire in 1308 and its journey in the Ottoman Empire from 1308 to 1923. From 1923 onward, it signifies the eternal Osmaneli and its role in the Republic of Türkiye."

Şahin announced plans for future monuments, aimed at further celebrating the region's historical significance.

He further emphasized Osmaneli's growing prominence in the tourism sector, both within Bilecik and Türkiye as a whole. "Our district is attracting an increasing number of local and international tourists with each passing day. However, our primary goal is to preserve our tourism assets, including our mosques, churches, castles, fountains and most importantly, our mansions. We are actively restoring Osmaneli's mansions to open them to tourism. As a result, our district now boasts charming hotels and restaurants along the 500-meter-long Sakarya River."

Şahin concluded by announcing plans for future events related to the Turkic world and Osmaneli's intention to become a prominent member of the International Cittaslow Union, further solidifying its position as a top-tier destination in terms of tourism.