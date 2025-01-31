Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that 6,320 elderly people are receiving education in 17 Refreshment Universities.

In a written statement, Göktaş emphasized the importance of promoting this unique educational model and raising awareness in the context of active and healthy aging.

"As of this year, 6,320 elderly people are receiving education at 17 Refreshment Universities. Nine universities with which we have signed protocols are preparing to start their educational programs in the 2025-2026 academic year," Göktaş shared.

She also pointed out that, as in the rest of the world, Türkiye's elderly population is increasing. The proportion of people aged 65 and over, which is currently 10.2%, is expected to rise to 12.9% by 2030 and 16.3% by 2040.

"We are carrying out our work under the framework of the Aging Vision Document, which we prepared by considering the diverse needs of elderly individuals based on age, and the Elderly Rights National Action Plan, which includes the activities to be implemented accordingly," Minister Göktaş stated.

Göktaş highlighted that the Ministry's General Directorate of Disabled and Elderly Services is supporting elderly people's active and healthy aging through lifelong learning with the "60 Refreshment University Project," which is known internationally as the "Third Age University."

Launched as a voluntary social responsibility project, the Refreshment Universities provide free services, and any individual over the age of 60 can apply. Göktaş provided the following information about the education:

"With the Refreshment Universities, older individuals are preparing for the biological, sociological and psychological changes that come with aging. The program consists of a four-year adult education model, including theoretical and practical lessons, laboratory work, seminars and workshops, as determined by the campuses. The courses mainly focus on health and basic sciences, as well as information technology, economics, law and personal development. Additionally, physical activities are conducted under the supervision of expert faculty members early in the morning."

Göktaş noted that they aim to expand Refreshment Universities across all universities in Türkiye. "We believe that the process of learning and teaching at any age, by keeping the sense of curiosity alive, adds value to each individual's life. In this project, which proves that learning has no age limit, the gathering of young people and Refreshment University students over 60 on university campuses not only facilitates knowledge and experience sharing but also strengthens bonds between generations, creating a societal solidarity network," she said.