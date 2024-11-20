Severe and frustrating traffic congestion was experienced on the morning of Nov. 20 on several main roads and thoroughfares in Istanbul, particularly during peak hours for public transportation.

Residents heading to work or school in the morning caused significant crowding at public transportation stops and on the roads.

On the Asian side, heavy traffic was observed in both directions on the D-100 highway between Kartal and Kadıköy, easing after the Eurasia Tunnel. On the TEM highway, westbound traffic starting from Samandıra thinned out in places but extended to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge. Congestion was also noted on roads leading to both Bosporus bridges from the Kozyatağı and Uzunçayır junctions.

On the European side, significant traffic occurred on the D-100 highway toward Kadıköy, particularly in Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler, Haliç Bridge and Çağlayan. In contrast, traffic was flowing smoothly toward Avcılar.

On the TEM highway, congestion was observed eastbound between Avcılar Junction and Mahmutbey Junction.

According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IMM) Mobile Traffic Map, traffic density reached up to 65% on the European side and 71% on the Asian side, with citywide traffic reaching 70%.

Crowding and delays were also observed at public transportation stops and on vehicles as well.

Delays occurred on the Bağcılar-Kabataş Tram Line at Güngören Station, prompting reactions from passengers. Announcements at the station indicated delays in service, while trains arriving from Bağcılar were full, preventing many passengers from boarding.

Crowds gathered at stops, and many passengers could not enter the platforms.

Congestion was also noted on the M2 Yenikapı-Seyrantepe-Hacıosman Metro Line, while passenger density was reported on the Üsküdar-bound M5 Üsküdar-Sancaktepe Metro Line.

Significant crowding was observed at Altunizade Station, a transfer point for the Metrobus, though services toward Sancaktepe experienced no disruptions.

On the Asian side, congestion occurred at the Uzunçayır and Altunizade Metrobus stations. Passengers formed long queues on overpasses to reach platforms, and some who disembarked from vehicles had to walk along Metrobus roads to exit.