Inside the Hacı Hasan Ergün Mosque, located in the Ergani district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, a library has become a vibrant hub for people of all ages. Far beyond a simple collection of books, this library warmly welcomes children, young adults and book enthusiasts from across the community, offering a space for learning, reflection and social interaction.

The idea for this cultural initiative was brought to life by Serdar Zengin, the mosque’s dedicated imam since 2019. Recognizing the need for a knowledge center within the mosque, Zengin submitted the “Hacı Azize Ergün Islamic Sciences Library Project” to the Presidency of Religious Affairs. Once approved, and with the support of donors under his leadership, the library was established, transforming part of the mosque into a welcoming educational environment.

The library’s collection includes a wide range of religious texts sourced from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation alongside carefully selected books tailored for children, youth and women. Since its opening during Ramadan last year, the library has grown to house around 2,000 books, attracting visitors from ages 7 to 70.

It has become a favored location where children and young people study, prepare for exams and read outside school hours. Residents of the neighborhood also find solace in its calm atmosphere, using the space to read and socialize. To enhance this welcoming environment, free tea and coffee are offered to all visitors.

Imam Zengin said that the mosque has become a center of many cultural and educational initiatives. Beyond the library, he has spearheaded numerous projects and activities that engage the community. He proudly recalled winning first place across Türkiye at the 12th Mosque Officers Workshop for the “Mosque-Based Education Campaign.”

He also organizes cultural events across the district, from clown performances to celebrate the opening of summer Quran courses, to scouting camps in Van for selected students. Weekly gatherings bring together young adults aged 18 to 25 for discussions supported by publications from the Presidency of Religious Affairs. Additionally, the mosque hosts artistic, cultural and musical activities that enrich the community’s spiritual and intellectual life.

Zengin emphasized the critical role the library plays in fostering a culture of reading and awareness about the importance of libraries. He explained that with the help of charitable donors, they created a multi-functional space within the mosque that serves as both a place of worship and a cultural center.

This space offers verified religious texts for study, alongside dedicated sections for children, women and youth engaged in academic work. A special area is also reserved for accessing religious verdicts according to the four Islamic schools of thought, allowing visitors to deepen their understanding of Islamic jurisprudence.

The library’s impact is tangible. Zengin highlighted that five students who studied for their university entrance exams at the library successfully gained admission last year, and many more continue to prepare there this year. With the active participation of teachers, the library organizes regular monthly reading sessions that involve children, youth and elders alike.

These gatherings encourage reading and provide access to books that nurture Islamic, ethical and literary knowledge. The overarching goal is to cultivate a new generation of thinkers and innovators, future Mimar Sinans, Cezeris, doctors and scholars, who will contribute to preserving and advancing the cultural heritage of Türkiye.

Beyond its educational mission, the library offers a peaceful retreat for mosque attendees. After prayers, members of the congregation can read, converse, and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in a tranquil setting.

The value of the library is reflected in the words of local residents who benefit from it daily. Seventy-five-year-old Nazım Yıldırım, a frequent visitor, remarked on how the library helps older adults stay socially engaged while providing valuable opportunities for all age groups. He noted: “There’s nothing better than this. It’s very beneficial for both children and adults. Learning something here is precious for us. Instead of gossiping or doing wrong, we come here and earn good deeds. When children see us here, they feel encouraged.”

Similarly, Halil Ipek, 69, who has been attending the mosque since childhood, expressed deep satisfaction with the library’s current offerings. “Reading books with the children here brings a special joy,” he said, appreciating the ease of access to needed resources and the meaningful use of his time.

The younger generation echoes this enthusiasm. Ten-year-old Eylül Sahra Yaman shared: “I love coming here after school. The books are wonderful, and there are exciting events and trips.”

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Zeynep Kaya looks forward to spending her summer at the mosque to continue expanding her knowledge. “Our library is so much fun. We do activities here. I think all children should come, highly recommended!” she said with enthusiasm.

In every corner of the Hacı Hasan Ergün Mosque library, a powerful story unfolds – one of community, education and faith coming together to create a nurturing space where all can grow, learn and connect.