The average air temperature across Türkiye in June reached 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit), marking an increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm of 21.8 degrees Celsius, which was calculated based on the 1991-2020 period.

During the month, temperatures were near seasonal norms in areas such as Kumköy, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Bozcaada, Bandırma, Yalova, Gönen, Akhisar, Dalaman, Antakya, Korkuteli, the Black Sea region, much of eastern Anatolia and central districts like Ilgın, Karaman and Çumra. In the rest of the country, temperatures exceeded seasonal averages.

The lowest temperature recorded in June was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Erzurum, while the highest reached 45.6 degrees Celsius in Cizre, a district of Şırnak in southeastern Türkiye.

Last month was recorded as the fourth hottest June in the past 55 years.

In most parts of the Marmara region, excluding Kumköy, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Bozcaada, Bandırma, Yalova and Gönen, average temperatures were above seasonal norms. The lowest temperature was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Balıkesir, while the highest was 40.2 degrees Celsius in Lüleburgaz.

Across the Aegean region, average temperatures were above seasonal norms, except in Akhisar. The lowest temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius in Simav, and the highest was 43.9 degrees Celsius in Milas.

In the Mediterranean Region, temperatures exceeded seasonal averages in most areas, excluding the surroundings of Dalaman, Antakya, and Korkuteli. Göksun recorded the lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Dalaman registered the highest at 43 degrees Celsius.

In central Anatolia, temperatures were above seasonal norms in most areas, except for Ilgın, Karaman, Çumra, and the eastern parts of the region. The lowest temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius in Kangal, and the highest was 36.5 degrees Celsius in Çankırı.

The average temperature for June in the Black Sea Region was 20 degrees Celsius. Bayburt recorded the lowest temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius, while the highest was 37.8 degrees Celsius in Beypazarı.

In eastern Anatolia, the average temperature for the month was 19.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Erzurum, and the highest was 38.4 degrees Celsius in Ergani.

Throughout southeastern Anatolia, temperatures were above seasonal norms. Batman recorded the lowest temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius, and Cizre had the highest with 45.6 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest location in Türkiye for the month.