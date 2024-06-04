A mother and her daughter who were accepted into the same faculty at Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University (BAİBÜ) four years ago recently celebrated their graduation in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye.

According to BAİBÜ, 47-year-old Ayşe Naziker Karahan, who has been working as a teacher at Ereğli Public Education Center since 1996, completed the Düzce University Kaynaşlı Vocational School Traditional Handicrafts Program.

Then Karahan took the special talent exam at BAİBÜ's Faculty of Fine Arts with her daughter Sena Karahan in 2020.

The mother, who succeeded in the exam, was accepted into the Department of Traditional Turkish Arts and her daughter in the Department of Painting.

After four years of education, the mother and daughter experienced the joy of graduating together at the Izzet Baysal Cultural Center Blue Hall ceremony. Ayşe Naziker Karahan, who graduated first in her department, threw her cap with her daughter.

Karahan's other daughter, Mevre Safiye Karahan, graduated from the BAİBU's Department of Painting Teaching and is continuing her master's degree.

Drawing attention to their talent for art, the mother and her daughters aim to continue their education.

The average duration of education was 9.3 years in 2023 in Türkiye, with the rate of higher education graduates in the population aged 25 and over rising to 24.6%, according to statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

According to the data, the proportion of associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree holders aged 25 and over in the total population aged 25 and over increased from 9.8% in 2008 to 24.6% last year. The rate of those who graduated from primary school and above within this age group was calculated as 48.3% in 2023, compared to 26.5% in 2008.