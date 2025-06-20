In Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, N.S., a mother of four who overcame drug addiction, now works as a recovery coach at the Yeşilay Counseling Center (YEDAM), aiming to help others struggling with addiction.

N.S., 34, who began using drugs in 2019 during her divorce process after having two children from her first marriage, faced severe psychological and family problems due to her addiction.

Feeling isolated and realizing her addiction as her problems worsened, she remarried and had two more children during that time. About two years ago, she decided to turn a new page in her life.

After applying to YEDAM and receiving treatment, N.S. overcame her addiction and now strives to stand on her own feet with her two children living with her. She hopes to serve as a recovery coach at YEDAM and touch other lives.

N.S. explained that she has not used drugs for two years and continues her treatment at YEDAM.

She described how she started using drugs under the influence of a friend and how addiction darkened her life: “I thought I heard sounds from sockets and lamps. When the doorbell rang, I felt I was being followed and that someone was plotting against me when I went outside or got on the subway. I realized then that I was losing my mind. Too many things were overwhelming me. I was overthinking everything.”

N.S. shared that her family stopped contacting her due to her addiction and divorce. She began secretly communicating with her sister, who urged her to seek help at Yeşilay.

“I met Yeşilay, and my life changed completely. I owe my life to Yeşilay. I am a mother of four and feel reborn. When I first called, I was given an appointment. The moment I stepped inside, the security guard, the cleaner and all the staff created a different atmosphere, a warmth ... I have never been able to connect with anyone since childhood because I don’t feel comfortable, but there is a special warmth there and everyone smiles. That sincerity and warmth led me to take this path. They are my family.”

N.S. said that the YEDAM staff always extends a helping hand to her and her children. She emphasized that she overcame addiction without medication, relying solely on psychological support during treatment.

She warned that the substances addicted people turn to for salvation are actually a swamp: “When we try to get out of this swamp, the more we move, the more it pulls us down just like addiction pulls us, our surroundings, our children, our parents, our entire family. I urge everyone struggling on this path to contact YEDAM and Yeşilay. This team saves lives. If I succeeded today, it’s thanks to the Yeşilay team. I believe my friends struggling with addiction will also make great progress with Yeşilay and YEDAM.”

N.S. highlighted that an ex-addict recovery coach working at YEDAM during her treatment was invaluable because he understood her well.

She pointed out that once her recovery process is complete, she wants to work as a recovery coach at YEDAM.

“I want to help many people. Touching many lives is a bigger success. I don’t want to achieve this alone. I believe I can reach many people because I have a huge Yeşilay team behind me. I want to be a member of that team and help grow that family,” she said.