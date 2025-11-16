In Türkiye, living-donor organ transplants predominantly rely on the selfless commitment of mothers, who consistently emerge as the first and most willing volunteers to donate organs, especially to their children.

Professor Dr. Bülent Aydınlı, head of the Yaşam Organ Transplant Center, emphasized the crucial role mothers play as the primary living donors in Türkiye, highlighting the pressing need to enhance public awareness and increase organ donations across the country.

Aydınlı explained that due to the limited availability of organs from deceased donors, living-donor transplants have become the cornerstone of organ transplantation in Türkiye. “Mothers are often the first to volunteer, saying, ‘If necessary, take both of my kidneys so my child’s kidney can function optimally. I am ready to undergo dialysis myself,’” he stated. In contrast, potential donors outside the maternal circle often face doubts and concerns.

With over 30,000 patients currently on waiting lists for kidneys, livers, pancreases, intestines, hearts, and lungs, Aydınlı underscored that organ donation remains the only lifeline for these individuals. “Organ transplants give patients a new chance at life and hope for the future,” he added.

Highlighting the broader social impact, Aydınlı pointed out that many waiting patients are young people whose education and careers are interrupted due to their illnesses. “We must increase organ donation rates to restore these individuals to full, productive lives,” he urged.

Living-donor transplantation involves comprehensive testing to ensure donor health and safety. “While it may seem unnatural to remove a healthy organ, this procedure ultimately revives chronically ill patients. The act of donation is deeply meaningful for both donor and recipient,” Aydınlı said.

He also drew attention to the ease of registering organ donation intentions through digital platforms such as e-Nabız and e-Government services, encouraging individuals to communicate their wishes to family members. “When families understand the importance of donation during difficult moments, decisions become easier. Every donation saves a life,” he affirmed.