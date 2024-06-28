The base camp, a crucial meeting point for climbers heading to the summit of Mount Ağrı, Türkiye's highest peak, buzzes with activity during the summer months. This festive atmosphere attracts climbers from around the world. Standing at 5,137 meters, Mount Ağrı is one of the most climbed routes globally.

Climbers typically arrive by vehicle at the foothills from various countries, primarily Europe. They begin their hike at 2,200 meters and reach the main camp at 3,200 meters in about five hours.

The campsite, adorned with tents, is a place for climbers to acclimate to the high altitude. They share meals and climbing plans and meticulously prepare for the ascent.

The camp resembles a fairground, with climbers from diverse backgrounds mingling and exchanging experiences. After spending a day here, climbers start their ascent to 4,200 meters the next day, reach the summit a day later and descend, using planned resting techniques to complete their journey.

Captured by an FPV drone, the vibrant atmosphere of the main camp is evident. Mountain guide Eylem Sarıtaş told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that it serves as the central hub for Mount Ağrı climbs.

Sarıtaş emphasized the camp's significance at 3,200 meters, stating, "Mount Ağrı borders three countries – Nakhchivan, Iran and Armenia – but its area extends to include Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia. Thousands of tourists visit annually, including many from China and Russia. We recognize this potential and work accordingly. People from different groups gather here to start their ascent to the summit."

Describing it as the headquarters for Mount Ağrı climbs, Sarıtaş added, "All planning is conducted here. It's one of the few places in our country where you can experience such a fairground atmosphere, meeting and mingling with people from many nations."

Erdem Kaya, a climber from the western city of Izmir, shared his experience: "We had a great time at the 3,200-meter camp. Seeing this place, getting to know the environment and meeting people from different countries was a delightful experience."