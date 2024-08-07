Under the leadership of Hakkari's Yüksekova Ecological, Cultural and Mountaineering Sports Club Association (YEKDASDER), a group of 20 mountaineers recently took a nature walk around Türkiye's largest glacial lake.

The association showcases the region's beauty with different activities every week.

Hakan Zanyar Aykut, deputy chairperson of YEKDASDER, stated: "We strive to promote Hakkari's natural beauty. This week's route was Kırmızıtaş Lake. Kırmızıtaş Lake is the largest glacial lake in Türkiye. Its area surpasses all other glacial lakes in Türkiye. The lake gets its name from the red stones around it."

He added: "Last year, nearly the entire lake was open when we visited. However, even though we are in mid-August this year, only about one-third of the lake is open. The majestic stance of the mountains behind me is reflected in the lake. Today, with a team of 20, we had a 3.5-hour hike to reach the lake and will have a 2.5-hour descent."

"It’s a challenging route and a long path, but as you know, reaching something beautiful is also challenging. On the other hand, let's all be sensitive to the development of ecotourism in the Hakkari region and keep our surroundings clean and protected," he said.