A man killed five members of his family members before turning the gun to himself, police concluded, after the bodies of six people were found in a house in Türkiye's eastern province of Elazığ on Friday.

The bodies were discovered when police broke into the house after neighbors suspected a natural gas leakage.

Media outlets reported that the murderer, identified as a teacher H.F., got into an argument with his family members for an unknown reason. Armed with a shotgun, the man fired upon his parents, his sister and his two disabled brothers. He later shot himself in the head.