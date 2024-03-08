Women who have excelled in the realms of business, academia, sports and the arts have crafted the very essence of Türkiye, shaping its identity and paving the way for its authentic existence.

The Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD) Women, a top business association in Türkiye, unveiled the book "23 Women in the Century of Türkiye" on International Women's Day, sharing the inspiring stories of 23 successful women from diverse fields. This initiative aims to inspire the upcoming generation of women who will influence Türkiye's future by sharing the extraordinary stories of influential women pivotal in defining the nation's authentic essence.

During the news conference held on March 8 at Nev Mekan Kandilli in Üsküdar, MÜSIAD Women's President Meryem Ilbahar Koca, writer Şefik Memiş, responsible for editing the work, and the board members of MÜSIAD Women were in attendance.

Addressing the meeting, MÜSIAD Women's President Meryem Ilbahar Koca said, "Women are the cornerstone of society. We know and believe that in political and social life without women, there can be no talk of societal progress. As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed, we also believe that the 'Century of Türkiye' will be the century of women. The strength of Türkiye is the strength of women."

The book "23 Women in the Century of Türkiye." (AA Photo)

"Today is March 8, International Women's Day, a day commemorated worldwide to discuss the issues women face. This meaningful day is celebrated to draw attention to women's rights in the social, economic and political spheres and ensure the protection of these rights. However, giving women the value they deserve cannot be confined to just one day. Otherwise, all activities and kind words expressed on March 8 are destined to remain incomplete and inadequate," she said.

Highlighting the noticeable increase in the active role of women in Türkiye recently, from 26% to 37%, especially in the business world, Ilbahar Koca stated, "It cannot be ignored that encouraging and providing them with role models they can emulate is crucial on this journey."

"We wanted to bring together the stories of 23 remarkable women who have made significant contributions to the development and growth of our country, both those still with us and those who have passed away, and who have pioneered in various fields. None of them has reached where they are easily; they have overcome challenging paths but continued to pursue their ideals without deviating from their beliefs," she added.

Women's identities

Also speaking at the event, Esra Kaftancıoğlu, deputy president of MÜSIAD Women, emphasized the multifaceted nature of women's identities. She underscored that successful women in all spheres of life are those who adeptly navigate and embody the appropriate identity depending on the circumstances.

Photo with journalists. (Courtesy of MÜSIAD)

Meanwhile, Dr. Memiş, the editor of the book and a faculty member at Istanbul Commerce University, highlighted a common trait among the women featured in the book "23 Women in the Century of Türkiye" – their role as productive contributors.

"These women, who have placed unprecedented actions in various fields of life, from science to trade, are women who 'do not give up one thing to do and achieve another.' While succeeding for themselves, they have also succeeded for their families, children, parents and countries," he added.

Moreover, Memiş underscored that the book serves as a condensed summary of Türkiye's 130-140 years, with these women acting as the pillars ensuring the continuity and strengthening of the country's cultural and ideological unity throughout this period.

Memiş emphasized that what sets this project apart is its effort to involve readers in the stories of the mentioned women. He noted that the common thread among the women featured in the selection is their role as innovative and productive contributors in their respective fields.

"Furthermore, there is an important message about not giving up one thing for the sake of achieving another; for instance, balancing motherhood with a career," he said.

IAS’24 on the horizon

Ilbahar Koca announced that the second edition of the International Awareness Summit (IAS), one of MÜSIAD Women's major events in 2022, will be held on Oct. 12.

Examining topics such as migration, environment, health and transformation, the IAS summit's main theme for this year will focus on "entrepreneurship and commercial opportunities."

Regarding IAS'24, MÜSIAD Women's President Ilbahar Koca said: “Under the leadership of MÜSIAD's President Mahmut Asmalı, we organized the first International Awareness Summit in 2022, and this year, we are proud to announce the second edition, IAS’24, to be held in October. At the summit, we will particularly address topics related to collaboration and opportunities for Turkish women to enhance their businesses and explore ways to improve international exports. We will also launch this book with the participation of esteemed figures featured in our work during the summit, making it a robust and impactful event.”