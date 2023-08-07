In the ancient city of Prusias and Hypium, nestled in the Konuralp region of northwestern Türkiye’s Düzce province, the hard work of a dedicated team of archaeologists and municipal staff is made enjoyable, thanks to the harmonious talents of four musicians and their two relatives.

With the backing of the Konuralp Museum Directorate and Düzce Municipality, along with the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the efforts of a team consisting of 55 archaeologists and municipal staff efforts continue tirelessly year-round.

Among the team members are four brothers, Ömer, Muhammed, Yalçın and Gökhan Keman, who, in addition to their excavation duties, possess a musical flair. Alongside their close relatives, Aykut Yıkın and Hakan Apaydın, they are affectionately known as the “Violin Brothers” in the region.

The six musicians, who are also in charge of the Düzce Municipality’s band and mehter band, offer mini-concerts in the exposed areas of the ancient city with instruments such as qanun, goblet drum, clarinet and violin, which they bring with them during tea and lunch breaks from time to time.

Musicians at the stairs of the antic city of Prusias and Hypium, Düzce, northwestern Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

The locals show up to listen to the musicians, who turn their hard work in hot weather into fun with music, relieve their fatigue and boost their teammates’ morale.

Ibrahim Karalmaz, a personnel officer at the Düzce Municipality Excavation Site, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), expressed his admiration for the musician team’s contribution.

“Excavations are very tiring; the weather is very hot. Friends work all the time with pickaxes, shovels, and wheelbarrows. They try to relieve their fatigue by singing songs and playing their instruments from time to time. They both entertain us, motivate themselves and rehearse. We have fun working,” Karalmaz said.

The excavations initiated three years ago in the ancient city situated in the Konuralp region, believed to date back to the 3rd century BC continue regardless of the season.

Muhammed Keman, a dedicated worker who also plays the clarinet, emphasized the importance of music during breaks and said, “We want to sing songs to get some motivation during the breaks. It motivates us; we also play.”

Yalçın Keman, the eldest brother, who plays the violin, shared his delight in witnessing the positive impact of music during their breaks, bringing enjoyment and unity to the team’s endeavors. Expressing their love for music, he mentioned they originate from a family of musicians.