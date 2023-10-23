The application of nanolime technology to protect the giant statues of Mount Nemrut in Türkiye, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, has yielded positive results.

The statues, which have stood for over 2,000 years on the east and west terraces of the tumulus at an altitude of 2,150 meters (7,055 feet), were filled with lime using nanotechnology in September of the previous year, aiming to address hairline cracks and preserve these historic treasures.

The restoration work was carried out by the Gaziantep Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory teams, and it has been confirmed that the nanolime application has effectively contributed to the preservation of these ancient sculptures.

Mehmet Alkan, the museum director, emphasized that Mount Nemrut attracts many visitors each year. The site has held immense significance for both city's and country's tourism, welcoming millions of tourists since it was opened to the public.

An expert is seen filling the lime using nanotechnology to address hairline cracks and preserve the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site on Mount Nemrut, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

Alkan explained: "In September 2022, teams from the Gaziantep Restoration and Conservation Regional Directorate worked on four sculptures made of lime and sandstone. They were conducted thorough inspections and aesthetic assessments as part of the nano-cell studies. Based on their findings, they sent us a report indicating that the measures taken last year have yielded positive results."

The success of the nano lime application has encouraged plans to implement similar work on other statues at Mount Nemrut to ensure their continued preservation and pass them on to future generations.

With the promise of extending the statues' lifespans, the ongoing restoration efforts on Mount Nemrut will ensure that these ancient treasures remain a source of wonder and admiration for years to come.

Efe Can Gülmez, a visitor to Mount Nemrut, shared his enthusiasm, saying that he was visiting the site for the first time and was greatly impressed by its historical significance and beauty.