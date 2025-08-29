Türkiye is preparing to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of Victory Day with ceremonies, parades and cultural events across the country, honoring one of the pivotal victories that led to the nation’s independence.

Observed every Aug. 30, Victory Day marks the 1922 Battle of Dumlupınar, when Turkish forces under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk dealt a decisive blow to the Greek army during the War of Independence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, senior officials and top commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK( are expected to attend ceremonies in Ankara, while several shows, concerts and public gatherings will highlight celebrations in major cities.

First celebrated in 1926, the holiday has become a symbol of national pride and resilience. Each year, it draws large crowds who gather to remember the sacrifices of soldiers and the struggle that paved the way for the foundation of the Republic a year later.

Victory Day is one of Türkiye’s most widely celebrated national holidays, bringing together citizens and officials in a shared remembrance of the country’s fight for sovereignty.