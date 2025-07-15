Türkiye on Tuesday paused to remember a night that changed countless lives forever, the night of July 15, 2016, when fear and hope collided in the hearts of millions.

Across the neighborhoods of Ankara and along the Bosporus in Istanbul, families were suddenly caught in a nightmare. Fathers walked out the door, unsure if they’d ever return, mothers waited in silence, whispering prayers through the long hours of darkness, eyes searching the horizon for the first signs of daylight.

Citizens, who only moments before were living their everyday lives, found themselves standing face-to-face with tanks and armed soldiers. Some raised their hands in defiance, others held onto flags like lifelines, united by an unbreakable love for their homeland.

People poured into the streets, but not out of fear, out of determination to protect the idea of democracy they believed in against the coup attempt orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Throughout the long, restless night, countless mothers and families stayed awake, praying for the safety of their loved ones and the future of their homeland.

It was a night of unimaginable sacrifice, where courage was born from desperation and the spirit of a nation was defended by its sons and daughters.

To honor this resilience and unity, July 15 was officially designated as Democracy and National Unity Day in Türkiye on Oct. 11, 2016.

A mother mourns at the grave of her son, who was martyred on July 15, at Karşıyaka Martyrs’ Cemetery, Izmir, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Nationwide remembrance in Türkiye

In Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, a commemorative ceremony organized by the July 15 Association took place at the July 15 Martyrs’ Memorial. The event began with a solemn recitation of the Quran, paying tribute to those who had given their lives during the night of resistance. Istanbul Mufti Safi Arpaguş led prayers for the martyrs, invoking blessings and peace upon their souls.

The ceremony was attended by a broad spectrum of officials and citizens, including Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Deputy Minister Enes Eminoğlu, First Army Cmdr. Gen. Metin Tokel, Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız, Provincial Gendarmerie Cmdr. Major Gen. Yusuf Kenan Topcu and other dignitaries. Families of martyrs, veterans and members of the public also gathered to remember and honor the fallen.

An aerial view of the 15 July Martyrs’ Memorial showing early morning visitors beginning to pay their respects on the ninth anniversary of the coup attempt in Istanbul, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

A parallel memorial service was held at the Edirnekapı July 15 Martyrs’ Cemetery in Istanbul, where prayers were offered and carnations were laid on graves, symbolizing the nation’s enduring respect and gratitude.

Memorial programs were also held in other provinces in eastern Türkiye, including Diyarbakır, Malatya, Elazığ and Batman, each honoring the martyrs with prayers and remembrance.

In Diyarbakır’s central Yenişehir district, a program at the Air Martyrs’ Cemetery featured the National Anthem, Quran recitations and prayers. Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu, along with 7th Corps and Garrison Commander Lieutenant General Gültekin Yaralı and other officials, laid carnations on the martyrs’ graves. Families of the fallen, military commanders, local authorities and community representatives attended to pay their respects.

In Kırıkkale, central Türkiye, a notable moment in the ceremony was the participation of 14 international students from 12 countries, currently learning Turkish through a Yunus Emre Institute program. Their presence brought a meaningful sense of global solidarity to the commemoration.

People gather to commemorate the July 15 martyrs at their graves, honoring their sacrifice and memory, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

In Pamukkale, southwestern Türkiye, hot air balloons decorated with Turkish flags and banners reading “Türkiye, the name of heroism” and “Türkiye, the name of victory” took flight at first light from the Kocaçukur area.

Organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism to mark July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the event also featured a parachutist who jumped from a balloon with a guest, using a parachute bearing the Turkish flag.

In Antalya, southern Türkiye, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation’s (IHH) local search and rescue team marked the day with a flag show. At the Kaleiçi Marina, 10 divers from the team unfolded a massive 9-by-16 meter Turkish flag on the sea’s surface to honor the memory of the martyrs.

A man in a police uniform prays for martyrs at Somuncu Baba Mosque in the Darende district, Malatya, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Global July 15 commemorations

In Amman, Jordan, the Yunus Emre Institute hosted a ceremony featuring a video presentation on the July 15 coup attempt. The event engaged a broad community of Turkish citizens and students, highlighting Türkiye’s cultural diplomacy efforts through education and shared remembrance.

In Athens, Greece, the Turkish Embassy held a commemoration marked by strong diplomatic engagement. Ambassador Çağatay Erciyes emphasized the ongoing security threat posed by FETÖ and urged Greek authorities to take more decisive action against the group. The ceremony underscored the global implications of the coup attempt and Türkiye’s expectations for cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

The Turkish Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, organized an event themed “Türkiye, the Name of Victory,” emphasizing national sovereignty and the people's unified resistance. The event concluded with a traditional offering of halva, symbolizing respect and remembrance, reflecting the cultural depth of Türkiye’s commemoration.

Humanitarian Relief Foundation’s (IHH) Antalya Search and Rescue team unfolds a giant Turkish flag on the sea for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Antalya, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

The commemoration program at the Turkish Embassy in Brussels began with a moment of silence, followed by a short film depicting the events of July 15. The ceremony continued with prayers at Brussels Fatih Mosque.

In both Irbil and Baghdad, Iraq, commemorations focused on national resilience and international solidarity. The event in Irbil was organized by the Turkish Consulate and featured a photo exhibition, attended by local officials and representatives from Turkish institutions. In Baghdad, the ceremony was hosted by the Turkish Embassy alongside the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Yunus Emre Baghdad Turkish Cultural Center.

At the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, Ambassador Irfan Neziroğlu highlighted the emotional and spiritual unity between the Turkish and Pakistani peoples. The event underscored Pakistan’s significant role as a partner in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to dismantle FETÖ’s international structures, showcasing deep bilateral solidarity.