Nearly 100 nature lovers participated in a census carried out for plants and birds as part of the "Fifth Species Count" organized by the Ecosystem Application and Research Center (EKOSAM) of Middle East Technical University (METU) in cooperation with the Nature Conservation Center Foundation (DKM) to mark World Biodiversity Day.

In the event, where academics helped participants identify species within an application called "iNaturalist," locations and photos of live species were shared on social media.

Nature Conservation Center Foundation Chairperson Uğur Zeydanlı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they aim to raise awareness about nature protection and encourage more scientific studies.

Beautiful butterfly species are noted at the "Fifth Species Count," Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Türkiye, May 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that the only way to overcome the global climate crisis is to preserve ecosystems and biodiversity, Zeydanlı said, "Türkiye is one of the most important countries in terms of biodiversity and so is the METU campus.

"The campus, located almost in the center of Ankara and spread over an area of ​​4,500 hectares, offers unique opportunities to nature lovers with its forest cover that helps maintain the city's air quality, steppe areas full of endemic species, and Lake Eymir. It is an important natural surrounding with more than 800 floral species including milkvetch, sage, oak, pine, orchids and mushrooms. In addition, 126 butterfly species, 13 small mammals, around 90 bird species and nearly 230 animal species are also present," noted Zeydanlı.

A bee species is spotted at the "Fifth Species Count," Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Türkiye, May 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Underlining the importance of biodiversity, she said, "The Earth is in the midst of a biodiversity crisis and this situation threatens the global environment. As many biodiversity issues are intimately related to those of climate change, the loss of biodiversity is associated with deforestation and that of course has a huge impact on greenhouse gas emissions. If we did more to protect our forests and encourage sustainable farming, I think we'd actually do a great deal in biodiversity protection. It would be a very good start at least."

A unique grasshopper is noted at the "Fifth Species Count," Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Türkiye, May 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Cem Can, who attended the event with his family, said: "We have learned that there are so many species of living beings in places we walk past every day. We are happy to have gained awareness related to nature."

Within the scope of the event, various awards were given to young and adult participants for the number of species noted and the best camera clicks.