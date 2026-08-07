Trainees at the National Defense University (MSÜ) Naval Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Vocational School are preparing for active duty through rigorous land and sea drills, in addition to their theoretical education under the guidance of expert instructors.

As part of their hands-on training, the naval NCO candidates participating in navigation exercises are preparing for emergencies by conducting "man overboard" drills. After taking part in rowing and sailing exercises under the training curriculum, the candidates undergo endurance drills in the swimming pool. In the final phase of the day, physical conditioning and ceremonial training are conducted.

Ongoing training initiatives are progressing as planned, aimed at boosting the physical capabilities and honing the professional skills of the academy's trainees. During their two-year program, they prepare for active duty by undergoing basic military instruction alongside specialized drills, such as physical conditioning, shipboard radar tracking and vessel navigation.

1st female maintainer

Cadet Merve Türkmen expressed her joy at becoming one of Türkiye's first female aircraft maintenance NCOs, detailing her rigorous training process. Noting that they have been undergoing an intensive training period, Türkmen said, "I chose this profession because I want to serve my country and properly represent Turkish women."

"After finding out I had qualified, I participated in the physical fitness tests and interviews. Soon after, I learned of my acceptance and joined the ranks," she said. Emphasizing her family's unwavering support throughout the journey, Türkmen added: "My family has backed me from the very beginning. My mother, in particular, really wanted me to pursue a career because she believes this profession suits women perfectly." Her family is now incredibly proud, she said, adding: "Frankly, I have dreamed of becoming a soldier since childhood."

Describing their daily routine, Türkmen explained that they wake up early for academic classes, followed by military training in the afternoon. "While such a demanding and disciplined schedule was challenging at first, you gradually adapt. Once you embrace that discipline, adjusting to the school becomes much easier and quite enjoyable."

She also makes the most of her limited free time by training with the academy's rowing team. Highlighting the importance of physical conditioning, Türkmen noted: "Physical training is crucial for the academy. We have physical education classes twice a week, and we are regularly tested on our athletic performance."

Amateur swimmer

Mehmet Kutay Orakçı, who is set to join the Coast Guard Command upon graduation, shared details about the academy's rigorous physical education, noting that the program helped him master advanced swimming, cross-country running, triathlons and ceremonial marching.

"Today, for instance, we conducted our pool exercises, where our commanders instructed us in kickboard and freestyle swimming techniques," Orakçı said.

Coming from a military family, Orakçı emphasized that this expert guidance completely transformed his capabilities in the water. "I was only an amateur swimmer when I arrived, but thanks to our commanders, I have developed my freestyle, breaststroke and breathing techniques," he said.

Orakçı described their current physical capacity in the water as limitless. "Many of my peers have successfully passed the 2-kilometer and 3-kilometer swimming tests," he concluded.

Inspired by her father to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an NCO, Aleyna Başaran expressed immense pride and ongoing excitement at being among the academy's first female cadets after completing her freshman year. She advised aspiring female candidates to prioritize academics and physical fitness to properly prepare for the school's rigorous, non-stop daily routine of classes and athletic activities.

Furthermore, Başaran credited the academy's commanders for continuously developing her athletic capabilities, specifically noting that their expert training advanced her swimming skills from a basic level.