More than 924,000 students taking Türkiye's High School Transition System (LGS) exam this week will receive nutrition packages for the first time under a new initiative introduced by the Ministry of National Education (MEB).

MEB announced that 924,191 students whose parents requested the service through the e-School system will be provided with nutrition packages during the break between the verbal and numerical sections of the exam.

The LGS central examination will be held on June 13 across all 81 provinces and 920 districts in Türkiye, with 1,022,104 students expected to sit the exam domestically. Another 554 students will take the exam at 11 centers in eight countries abroad, bringing the total number of candidates to 1,022,658.

According to ministry data, approximately 91% of all candidates will benefit from the nutrition support program.

The nutrition package, which is being distributed for the first time in the history of the exam, includes a dried fruit oat bar, walnuts, raisins and water. The ministry said the initiative aims to help students meet their nutritional needs during the break, reduce exam-related stress and support concentration and motivation.

To facilitate distribution, students were assigned to examination buildings based on whether they requested the package. In districts where fewer than 40 students opted out, those candidates will take the exam in separate rooms within the same building as students receiving the package.

As a result, students who requested nutrition packages and those who did not will be accommodated in different buildings or examination halls.

The ministry also announced that students taking the exam abroad will receive the nutrition package, excluding water, together with their examination materials.

The LGS exam serves as the main placement test for students seeking admission to Türkiye's prestigious high schools and attracts more than 1 million candidates each year.