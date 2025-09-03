The number of devices registered with an IMEI in the first quarter of this year reached 3.963 million, including 2.784 million smartphones, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

BTK’s “Türkiye’s Electronic Communications Sector Quarterly Market Data Report” notes that all mobile devices must be registered with their IMEI numbers to be used legally in the country. Under BTK’s Mobile Device Registration System (MCKS), every phone manufactured domestically or imported into Türkiye must be registered. For devices brought from abroad, users are required to apply for registration within 120 days.

The report also states that the passport used for IMEI registration must not have been used for another device within the past three years. Users can complete the registration process through the e-Government portal.

In the first quarter, the total number of devices registered with IMEI numbers — including smartphones, tablets, IoT devices and modems — stood at 3.963 million. In comparison, 3.976 million devices were registered during the same period last year, marking a slight year-on-year decline of 13,000.

Smartphones made up the majority of registrations. Between January and March, 2.784 million smartphones were recorded, while 1.179 million registrations were for other devices. January saw the highest number of smartphone registrations at 1.047 million, followed by 885,000 in February and 852,000 in March.

By brand, Apple, Samsung and Redmi dominated registrations. In the first quarter, 912,000 Apple devices, 829,000 Samsung devices and 452,000 Redmi devices were registered, accounting for about 75% of all device registrations.

Among other brands, Tecno recorded 144,000 registrations, Realme 122,000, OPPO 102,000, TCL 69,000 and Vivo 47,000.

The IMEI registration system plays a crucial role in regulating mobile device use in Türkiye and preventing unauthorized or stolen phones from operating on local networks. For devices purchased abroad, foreigners or returning residents must apply for registration within 120 days of entering Türkiye, using their passport details.

A single passport can be used only once every three years for IMEI registration, a measure designed to tighten control. Users can complete the procedure through the e-Government portal, helping integrate devices into Türkiye’s communication infrastructure while protecting consumers from unregistered or counterfeit products.