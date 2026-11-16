Nearly 58.8 million identity cards and driver's licenses in Türkiye will need to be renewed over the next five years as their validity periods expire. The highest number of renewals is expected in 2029, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

A total of 45.6 million identity cards and 13.2 million driver's licenses will require renewal during the period, according to information obtained from the General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs.

By the end of 2026, the validity periods of 487,596 documents will have expired, including 112,791 identity cards and 374,805 driver's licenses.

The number of documents requiring renewal is expected to reach 10.8 million in 2027 and 13.7 million in 2028.

The highest number of expirations is projected for 2029, when 16.5 million documents will expire, including 12.5 million identity cards and nearly 4 million driver's licenses.

Another 8.4 million documents are expected to expire in 2030, followed by approximately 9.5 million in 2031.

Renewal process

Türkiye introduced its new identity card system through a pilot program on March 14, 2016, before expanding it nationwide on Jan. 2, 2017. Applications for the new type of driver's license began nationwide on Jan. 2, 2016.

Since the introduction of the systems, authorities have received more than 157.5 million applications, including 117.8 million for identity cards and 39.8 million for driver's licenses.

Identity cards are valid for 10 years, while driver's licenses are valid for five or 10 years, depending on the license category. Documents must be renewed when their validity periods expire.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has urged citizens to pay attention to the expiration dates of their identity cards and driver's licenses and renew them on time.

Authorities are conducting public information campaigns to encourage citizens to renew documents before they expire and avoid potential disruptions to official transactions.

Citizens can book renewal appointments through the General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs' website, the e-Government portal or the Alo 199 call center.

After paying the applicable fees through authorized banks, tax offices, the Turkish Postal Service (PTT) or digital channels, applicants can complete the process at population directorates.

Once applications are processed, the new documents are delivered to the addresses provided by applicants.