A Türkiye-originated oncology drug candidate, RS-0139, has successfully completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, positioning itself as a key milestone in the country’s biotechnology and drug development ecosystem.

Led by Boğaziçi University faculty member Dr. Rana Sanyal, the RS-0139 program stands out as a landmark achievement, bringing a drug candidate from early-stage discovery in university laboratories all the way through to clinical validation.

The journey began with fundamental research and preclinical development at Boğaziçi University, before moving into clinical translation through a tightly coordinated collaboration between academia, technopark infrastructure and industry partners.

The project is being advanced by RS Research, a biotechnology R&D company based in Boğaziçi Teknopark, with manufacturing carried out in GMP-certified facilities at Teknopark Istanbul in partnership with the Istanbul Health Industry Cluster.

Successfully completing the Phase 1 clinical trial is widely seen as an important proof point, not only for the safety and potential of RS-0139 itself, but also for the effectiveness of its targeted drug delivery platform as a scalable therapeutic technology.

Professor Dr. Rana Sanyal, who led the Boğaziçi University-based cancer therapy development program, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 10, 2026. (Courtesy of Boğaziçi University)

Beyond a single compound, RS-0139 is also considered a proof-of-concept for a broader drug delivery architecture designed to enhance tumor targeting while minimizing systemic toxicity. This positions the platform for potential expansion into additional therapeutic candidates in future clinical phases.

The development reflects a structured deep-tech commercialization model driven by the university and its innovation ecosystem, demonstrating how academic research can be translated into clinical-stage biotechnology assets.

Project leadership emphasized that the outcome reflects a long-term national capability-building effort in original drug development. The ecosystem includes strategic participation from Gen Ilaç, Eczacıbaşı Momentum, Istanbul Portföy, and ACT Venture Partners, which collectively contributed $14.2 million in private investment, alongside more than $6 million in public funding support.

With Phase 1 successfully completed, RS Research is now preparing for subsequent clinical phases and further investment rounds, aiming to scale its targeted oncology platform into a broader pipeline of cancer therapies.