The long-awaited Kartepe Chairlift Project, a 50-year dream of the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, is finally becoming a reality. The project will transport visitors from Derbent to Kuzuyayla, promising a unique experience with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Izmit and Lake Sapanca.

Tahir Büyükakın, the Mayor of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, recently inspected the ongoing construction of the Kartepe chairlift Project, which will provide locals and tourists the opportunity to ascend the summit of the Samandağları Mountains while enjoying panoramic vistas of Izmit Bay and Sapanca Lake simultaneously.

During the inspection, Büyükakın was accompanied by Kartepe Mayor Mustafa Kocaman and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Kartepe District President Sadık Yılmaz.

"We will enjoy sharing this natural wonder with visitors from neighboring provinces. Along the route, when you glance to the right, you will be greeted by the stunning Sapanca Lake, while turning to the left will reveal the Gulf of Izmit, marking the end of the Marmara Sea. The cable car ride will also provide an enchanting view of the surrounding forest. Kocaeli is poised to become an incredible tourist destination, with Kartepe serving as its most significant attraction in terms of tourism potential," Büyükakın expressed with enthusiasm.

The meticulous work program of the metropolitan city has ensured the completion of the first station, Derbent Station, which marks the initial stage of the Kartepe Cable Car Line. Spanning a distance of 4,695 meters (4.695 kilometers) between Derbent and Kartepe, the cable car system comprises a single rope and detachable cabins accommodating ten people each.

The project features a total of 73 cabins servicing the two stations.

With an elevation gain of 1,900 meters and a capacity of 1,500 people per hour, the cable car line will take passengers on a magnificent nature tour, covering the distance between the two stations in just 14 minutes.

Kartepe holds great significance as a destination for both summer and winter tourism. The mountain resort attracts visitors with its picturesque landscapes, hosting honeymooners, international sporting events, and nature-friendly activities throughout the year.

The completion of the Kartepe chairlift line is expected to boost the local economy further and enhance the region's social life, solidifying Kocaeli's reputation as an incredible tourism hub.

As construction progresses rapidly, the anticipation among residents and tourists continues to grow, eagerly awaiting the day when they can embark on an unforgettable journey through Kartepe's breathtaking scenery.