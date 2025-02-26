The primary objective of the Climate Law is to achieve the 2053 Net Zero Emission Target and Green Development, the head of Türkiye’s Climate Change Department at the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Halil Hasar, stated, emphasizing that the law will enable the country to reach its 2053 goal with confidence.

Hasar shared insights on Türkiye’s first "Climate Law Proposal," which is expected to be submitted to the General Assembly in the coming days.

He noted that the Climate Law has been in development for a long time and was drafted based on technical evaluations from universities, nongovernmental organizations, public institutions and other stakeholders.

Highlighting that Türkiye, located in the Mediterranean climate basin, is significantly affected by climate-related disasters, Hasar remarked: "The Climate Law may be considered overdue. We needed to fight this issue within a legal framework."

He stressed that the law provides key advantages in combating the climate crisis, stating: "This law is an essential legal mechanism for ensuring more resilient societies and a stronger economic environment. The inclusion of the Emissions Trading System in this law is particularly significant."

Hasar emphasized that climate change has widespread effects, requiring collective global action. He noted that Türkiye is actively engaged in the fight against climate change, stating: "Our planet is facing a severe climate crisis. In particular, rising average temperatures beyond a certain threshold will impact our food supply and water resources. That is why we need a well-structured adaptation process. Cities must become more resilient. The Climate Law encompasses these issues, sets preventive measures and assigns responsibilities to relevant institutions and organizations."

He also added: "Its core goal is the 2053 Net Zero Emission Target and green development. This law will prepare and strengthen society, positioning our country to be more resilient not only against climate change but also in global competition. With clear steps and measurable indicators, we will advance toward our 2053 goal with confidence."

Discussing the implementation of the law, Hasar highlighted the role of the Climate Change Department in ensuring coordination.

He explained that both national and local-level responsibilities will be established with the formation of a Climate Change and Adaptation Coordination Board. He added that at the local level, climate change coordination councils will be chaired by governors, and cities will contribute to the process by developing climate-appropriate strategies and action plans.