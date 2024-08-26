A newly discovered plant species, "Corydalis varolaydinii," is facing an imminent threat of extinction due to ongoing mining activities, according to a Turkish academic. This newly identified species, locally known as "Kazgagası," was found in the ancient city of Latmos located in the Söke district of Aydın in western Türkiye.

Varol Aydın, a faculty member at Adnan Menderes University, made the groundbreaking discovery. The introduction of this plant to the scientific community was facilitated by professor Hasan Yıldırım from Ege University. Yıldırım has underscored the urgent need for conservation efforts, warning, “The current rate of mining threatens not only the Latmos region but also unique species such as Corydalis varolaydinii.”

The plant, which has been named “Latmos Kazgagası” in Turkish, belongs to the Kazgagası genus within the Papaveraceae family. This genus includes around 500 species worldwide, and with this discovery, Türkiye now boasts 16 Kazgagası species, including seven endemics.

Latmos is notable for its ancient gneiss rocks and rock paintings that date back approximately 8,000 years. However, the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage is increasingly endangered by mining operations.

Yıldırım provided insight into the discovery process: “Dr. Aydın first observed this plant during a field trip to Latmos, took photographs, and subsequently sent them to us. My team, in collaboration with Dr. Aydın, conducted fieldwork that led to the identification of this new species and the publication of our findings.” He further explained that the plant was named in honor of Dr. Aydın and to reflect its geographical origin.

The situation is dire, as Yıldırım highlighted: “Despite recent applications for national park or nature conservation status, none have yet been approved. Immediate action is crucial to protect this newly discovered species and preserve the biodiversity of the region.”

Yıldırım concluded with a call to action: “The rapid pace of mining is depleting both the cultural and natural heritage of Latmos. If this destruction continues, we risk the extinction of Corydalis varolaydinii and the loss of a significant portion of the region’s unique biodiversity.”