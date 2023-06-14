In a heartwarming turn of events, teachers and students at Aşağı Fındıklı Village Primary School in Çorum have adopted a furry family that sought refuge in their classrooms.

A pregnant stray cat, who was later named Annemesu by students, made her way to the window of third grade during a lesson, grabbing the attention and compassion of pupils in the class.

Under the guidance of their dedicated teacher, Mustafa Üstün, the students eagerly assisted in the birth of two precious kittens. As Üstün quickly made a suitable home from a nearby box, a third kitten entered the world. The students wasted no time in naming the newborns Elimesu, Tiremesu, and Tasimasu.

Students are playing with kittens adopted in primary school in Çorum, Türkiye, June 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

With utmost care, the family was settled into a cozy cardboard house thoughtfully arranged in a corner of the classroom. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Üstün vowed to nurture both the mother cat and her kittens at school.

"In our classroom, the cat nurtures her babies while we teach, instilling in our students a sense of environmental and nature conservation. We strive to foster values such as love and compassion, and these feline companions are a beautiful addition to our educational journey," he emphasized.

Tuğba Sandıklıoğlu, one of the compassionate students, joyfully recounted her involvement in the birth of the third kitten and shared her plans of spending quality time with the kittens during weekends. "While we're engrossed in our lessons, Annemesu silently nurses her babies. Their presence brings tranquility to our classroom," Sandıklıoğlu remarked.

Furry little kitten climbs on the shoulder of a student in primary school in Çorum, Türkiye, June 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

Adem Bezeniroğlu, another student, expressed delight in the cats' playful antics and pledged to care for them throughout the upcoming summer break. "We'll visit the school every day, even during the holidays, to ensure the cats receive proper nourishment and love," Bezeniroğlu declared with determination.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and the profound impact animals can have on nurturing empathy and responsibility in young minds. The whole journey of the cat and her kittens in school exemplifies the harmonious coexistence of humans and animals, fostering an atmosphere of care and respect within the educational community.