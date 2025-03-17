In the village damaged by massive boulders that broke away from the mountains during the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, newly built homes have been completed and handed over to their owners. As residents settle into their new homes, they express satisfaction, saying, "Everything is very beautiful." Village head Abdurrahman Kayaalp described the development as "a return to life" and a source of happiness.

During the Feb. 6 earthquakes, giant boulders rolling down the mountains caused significant damage to the Avcılar Neighborhood in the Onikişubat district. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, along with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), conducted a detailed assessment of the area and evacuated the affected residents.

Authorities designated a new settlement area 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) west of the village, at the foot of a 1,500-meter-high mountain, to relocate the residents. Efforts to erase the destruction began, and new homes were built for the earthquake survivors. While the 90-household village initially relied on temporary container housing, residents have now begun moving into their permanent homes. So far, 34 families have settled into their new houses, while construction on the remaining 56 homes is nearing completion.

Speaking about the post-earthquake housing project, village head Abdurrahman Kayaalp expressed gratitude, saying: "May God bless our state. Our citizens have found peace. Thirty-four homes have been delivered, and work continues on the remaining 56. Homeowners are settling in, creating gardens and planting flowers. This is a happiness, a return to life. Although we were shaken on Feb. 6, we can continue on with life again."

Ali Rıza Yılmaz, an 81-year-old resident, also praised the efforts, saying, "May God protect our state. As you can see, 34 villagers have moved into their homes. Everyone is very comfortable. There is even central heating. We have no complaints, and we are very grateful."

Local youth Samet Çobanoğlu also expressed satisfaction with the rebuilding efforts, stating, "Our village, which was severely damaged in the earthquake, has now been rebuilt in a new settlement area. Everything is perfect. We are also contributing by improving the surrounding environment. We are grateful to everyone who played a role in this effort."