Enstitü Sosyal, or Institute Social, has officially launched the Enstitü Dijital platform, providing original educational content specifically designed for the social sciences. The platform, introduced under the motto “Türkiye’s Screen of Thought,” offers a new avenue to make academic knowledge accessible to everyone and to foster a sustainable digital academic environment in Türkiye.

The launch event took place at the Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum. Enstitü Sosyal General Coordinator Ipek Coşkun Armağan opened the event, explaining that Enstitü Sosyal was founded in 2023 as a think tank to create a collaborative space for social sciences. She added that Enstitü Dijital had been realized through one and a half years of dedicated work, bringing the institution’s mission to life in practical terms.

Armağan highlighted the challenges facing social sciences in Türkiye, particularly a crisis of originality. Drawing on two decades of experience conducting research in 50 provinces.

Armağan emphasized that Türkiye has a very rich sociological culture but noted the difficulty of finding Türkiye-specific sociology content online. She expressed pride in launching Enstitü Dijital, which already hosts hundreds of original materials, and thanked all contributors who made the platform possible.

“Our greatest aspiration is for Enstitü Dijital to strengthen social life in Türkiye,” she said.

Esra Albayrak, chairperson of the NUN Education and Culture Foundation, explained that the platform was inspired by the need to overcome stagnation in social sciences, ensuring that knowledge not only is produced but also addresses real societal needs and is shared with the public.

She stressed that social sciences must be driven by a real purpose and highlighted the importance of starting research with the questions society itself raises.

Albayrak added that Enstitü Sosyal seeks to build partnerships between society and those concerned with social issues. She underlined that Enstitü Dijital is not merely a digital content archive but a fertile space where dozens of intellectuals from different countries, disciplines and perspectives can collaborate on equal footing around shared concerns.

She said, “Our greatest aspiration is for Enstitü Dijital, still taking its first steps, to strengthen social life, nourish our shared ground in Türkiye, and contribute to our collective capacity to develop solutions to common problems from within.”

Albayrak also noted that rapid social transformation can trigger crises, adding, “We hope this platform will allow all of us, during this perhaps fastest transformation period in history, to reflect calmly and benefit individually from its resources.”