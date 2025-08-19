The Highway Traffic Regulation in Türkiye has undergone significant changes, introducing new requirements for vehicles within its scope. The amendment, published in the Official Gazette, makes it mandatory for these vehicles to be equipped with a vehicle tracking system, internal and external cameras, a video recording device and an emergency button.

According to the new rules, the implementation schedule is determined by vehicle model year. Vehicles from 2023 to 2025 models must comply at the first inspection after Jan. 1, 2026. Cars from 2018 to 2022 models are required to comply with the requirements at the first inspection after Jan. 1, 2027, while vehicles from 2017 and older models must meet the requirements at the first inspection after Jan. 1, 2028.

A transition period has been established for school buses registered between Feb. 18, 2025, and Oct. 1, 2025, which are already equipped with cameras in accordance with the previous regulation. These vehicles will not be required to meet the new standards until their first inspection after Dec. 31, 2027.

Authorities say the regulation aims to improve safety, monitoring and emergency response capabilities in public transportation and other regulated vehicles across Türkiye. The changes reflect Türkiye’s commitment to modernizing vehicle safety standards and ensuring passenger protection on the country’s roads.