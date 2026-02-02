The Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality has launched a new project to protect Sapanca Lake, whose water levels have declined, by supplying the lake with approximately 3.24 million cubic meters of water over three months.

According to a statement from the municipality, the Sakarya Water and Sewage Administration (SASKI) implemented the project to preserve both the water level and water quality of Sapanca Lake, located in Sakarya, northwestern Türkiye.

The project begins at water intake structures in the Ikramiye and Fevziye neighborhoods within the Akçay Stream basin. Water entering the system at the Balıkçı Hydroelectric Power Plant (HES) is transferred through transmission lines to the Hacımercan HES facility, where it generates electricity by turning turbines before being redirected to Sarp Stream via a newly established overflow system.

After passing through hydroelectric power plants and being converted into energy, the water flows through the Sarp Stream and is discharged into Sapanca Lake. Over the three-month project period, the lake will receive approximately 3.24 million cubic meters of water.

Officials said the system will function as a key safeguard against drought, providing Sapanca Lake with water from alternative sources. The project is expected to deliver 36,000 cubic meters of clean water per day to the lake.

In the statement, SASKI General Manager Seyit Sakallıoğlu said the initiative represents a major contribution to securing the region’s drinking water resources.

“With a gain equivalent to the consumption of approximately 216,000 subscribers, we will achieve significant savings,” Sakallıoğlu said. He added that ongoing investments to reduce water losses across the city, manage alternative groundwater resources effectively, and increase the flow capacity of streams feeding Sapanca Lake are critical to ensuring the lake’s long-term sustainability.

Sakallıoğlu noted that the project will deliver approximately 1.116 million cubic meters of water per month to Sapanca Lake via Sarp Stream, and emphasized that responsible water use by residents will play a vital role in supporting these efforts.