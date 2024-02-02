The construction of Hatay Training and Research Hospital in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit Hatay province has been completed.

Located in the Antakya district, the 550-bed capacity hospital was constructed on 129,000 square meters of land following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

With advanced medical technologies, the hospital offers health services with dialysis machines, a burns unit, a comprehensive lab, a physiotherapy and rehab center, a cardiac center, an oncology center and a paralysis center.

The hospital has 12 operating rooms, 76 outpatient clinics, X-ray, MRI and other services.

As Türkiye reflects on the solemn anniversary of the catastrophic earthquakes that struck 11 southeastern provinces on Feb. 6, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Friday revealed the official death toll was 53,537 people as he provided a comprehensive update on the nation's response and recovery efforts a year after the fact.

Key milestones in the response included the immediate deployment of search and rescue personnel, AFAD volunteers and construction equipment to the affected areas, according to the minister.

Amid this multifaceted coordination, the production of temporary shelter centers – container cities – commenced. The first individual container was installed on the second day of the earthquake, marking the beginning of life in the inaugural container city in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 20.

Presently, 215,224 containers are included in 414 container cities, hosting 691,000 disaster victims.

After the earthquakes, meticulous attention was given to damage assessment and debris removal. Assessment teams evaluated 2.3 million buildings and 6,227,000 independent sections in the earthquake zone.

The debris of 60,421 urgently demolished and collapsed structures were successfully cleared within 68 days. For the 200,401 seriously damaged buildings, debris removal reached 166,602, achieving 91% volume clearance to date. Ongoing efforts are relentlessly focused on completing the remaining debris removal processes.