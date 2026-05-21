A Nigerian couple traveled to Türkiye’s southern resort city of Antalya for medical treatment after being impressed by the country’s health care achievements, doctors said Thursday.

Abdoul Hamid Baba Saliu, 62, who had a body mass index of 55, and his wife, Hadikat Baba Salu, 48, who suffered from chronic pain, came from Nigeria to seek treatment at a hospital in Antalya at their own expense.

Following comprehensive examinations, Hadikat Baba Salu underwent a minimally invasive gallbladder surgery, while her husband, who had been classified as a “high-risk patient” in Nigeria, was operated on by a medical team led by Prof. Dr. Bülent Aydınlı, director of the hospital’s Organ Transplant Center.

The Nigerian couple underwent successful surgeries on the same day and by the same specialist team before being discharged and returning to their home country.

In a written statement, Aydınlı said Türkiye has become a global force in health tourism, adding that the operations reflected the true meaning of international medical care.

“After carefully evaluating the patient’s medical condition, we planned the treatment process accordingly. This is the difference of Türkiye’s health tourism sector,” he said.

Aydınlı noted that Türkiye hosts millions of international patients each year, citing data from the Health Ministry, and said the country continues to strengthen its position in global health tourism with its advanced medical infrastructure, specialist physicians and competitive treatment costs.

He added that Antalya, alongside Istanbul, ranks among the top destinations in Türkiye for international medical patients.