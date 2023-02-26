After a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that shook Türkiye's Niğde province on Saturday centered in the Bor district of the city, the governor's office issued a written statement concerning volcanic activity in the region, noting there is nothing adverse.

"After the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the same region in 2020, the Hasan Mountain and Tuz Lake Fault Zone were tracked with five GPS stations and different sensors. The project was supported by the Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Today, the stations on Hasan Mountain recorded a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Niğde's Bor district. In light of the current findings, no negative situation relating to volcanic activity has reached us. In addition, after the earthquake, our teams completed field scanning activities throughout our province, and nothing alarming has been noted," the governorship's statement read.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) at 3:27 p.m. local time on Saturday, some 350 kilometers (217 miles) west of the country's quake-devastated southeastern region.