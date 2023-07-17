In an era where time is so precious, emojis have revolutionized digital communication, enabling us to express emotions that words sometimes fail to convey. A recent study has shed light on the most widely used emojis, revealing that the "smiling face with tears of joy" emoji reigns supreme in Türkiye and 75 other countries.

Considered an integral part of the digital world's language, emojis encompass symbols for various situations and are extensively utilized on virtual platforms, particularly social media and instant messaging applications.

According to research conducted by the website Crossword-Solver, there are over 3,000 emojis available. Despite the vast array of options, certain emojis enjoy more popularity among users.

Topping the list are the smiley face and heart emojis with tears of joy. The smiley face emoji with tears of joy stands out as the most frequently used emoji in 75 countries.

It is worth noting that the most popular emojis vary across different regions. While the emoji mentioned above dominates in most countries, there are variations in certain nations. For instance, the heart emoji takes the lead in the United Kingdom, conjoined hands (praying hands) in India, the white heart in Saudi Arabia, and country flag emojis in Switzerland enjoy higher usage rates.

The research highlights that while emojis are used worldwide, they cannot be considered a universal language. An emoji that may be deemed innocuous in one country could carry different negative connotations in another.

Every year on July 17, the world celebrates World Emoji Day. This special occasion pays homage to emojis, that has seamlessly integrated into digital communication.