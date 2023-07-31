A group of researchers examining various species of dolphins in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Türkiye brought their endangered and vulnerable status to attention on Monday.

According to the findings of the Marine Mammal Research Association (DMAD), which researches whales and dolphins in Türkiye's seas, the country is home to four dolphin species: common dolphins, wild dolphins, striped dolphins and gray dolphins.

The country's seas are also home to the dolphins' relative species, the harbor porpoise.

The research team, led by the association's founder Aylin Akkaya, employed drones to capture numerous images of dolphin pods during their expeditions.

One of the DMAD members, Efecan Iştipliler, noted that they frequently encountered wild dolphins and striped dolphins during their research expeditions in the Mediterranean.

However, Iştipliler highlighted that common dolphins and gray dolphins are rarer, and their populations in the Mediterranean are considered threatened.

He pointed out that, surprisingly, globally classified as "less threatened," the common dolphin is listed as endangered in the Mediterranean. Insufficient data on the fawn and striped dolphins, labeled as "less threatened," and the gray dolphin, known as "sensitive," hinders a comprehensive understanding of their situation in the region.

Iştipliler stressed that data from the Agreement on the Conservation of Marine Mammals in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Contiguous Atlantic Region (ACCOBAMS) designates Mediterranean populations as endangered.

The harbor porpoise is classified as less threatened globally; however, Türkiye's population is considered endangered, he noted.

The researchers identified underwater sound pollution as a significant threat to dolphins, as they rely on sound for communication, similar to whales.

Additionally, human-induced stress factors, such as marine pollution (plastic and chemical), habitat loss, decreased hunting resources and injuries caused by maritime traffic, contribute to their vulnerability.

Stating that there is a lack of data on whales and dolphins in Türkiye, Iştipliler said, "There are many people who are unaware of the existence of these creatures in our waters. As the DMAD team, we are trying to increase public awareness and emphasize the awareness of dolphins in our waters, in addition to the expeditions we organize to close the data gap and get to know these creatures closely."

"We can work together to protect our seas and leave a more peaceful sea for marine mammals. Dolphins and whales are extremely sensitive to sound. Therefore, if you are using a watercraft or boat, you should pay attention to your speed. You can avoid pollution and reduce consumption," he said.