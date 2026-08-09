The obesity rate among people aged 15 and over in Türkiye has reached 31.5%, with women accounting for around 40% and men 25%, according to the Türkiye Nutrition and Health Survey.

Dr. Senol Atakan, president of the Aksaray Family Physicians Association, described the figure as a serious concern, pointing to unhealthy eating habits and insufficient physical activity as among the main causes of obesity.

Obesity is considered one of the most significant health problems in both developed and developing countries. It generally refers to an excessive increase in body fat compared with lean body mass, resulting in body weight exceeding the desired level for a person’s height.

Describing obesity as “the plague of our time,” Atakan said its prevalence in Türkiye had increased by 300% since 1975 and that obesity ranks among the leading causes of death worldwide.

“We can call obesity the plague of our time. It has increased by 300% in our country since 1975. It ranks first among causes of death worldwide,” he said.

Atakan said obesity can also lead to conditions associated with metabolic syndrome, while unhealthy eating habits and insufficient physical activity remain among its most important causes.

He said body mass index (BMI) is used to determine obesity and classify people according to their weight status, with a BMI above 30 considered an indicator of obesity.

According to the Türkiye Nutrition and Health Survey, 31.5% of people aged 15 and over in Türkiye are obese, Atakan said.

“This is a very serious figure. Among women, this figure is around 40%, while among men it is around 25%,” he said.

Atakan added that among people aged 15 and over who are overweight, the rate is close to 30% among women and around 40% among men.

He also stressed the importance of nutrition during the first years of life, noting that obesity is less common among people who were breastfed.

“Breast milk is very important. We explain these issues to our citizens,” Atakan said.

He warned that obesity is frequently associated with a range of health problems, including insulin resistance, hypertension, coronary artery disease, hyperlipidemia, certain types of cancer, sleep apnea, asthma and mental health problems.

Among women, obesity is associated with gallbladder, ovarian and breast cancers, while among men, it is associated with colon and prostate cancers, he said.

Atakan also pointed to a significant increase in people seeking dietary support, saying more patients are visiting dietitians with medical test results.

“The number of people coming to us after visiting a dietitian, with lists of medical tests in their hands, has increased significantly,” he said.

Atakan advised people with obesity to first consult their family physician and seek specialist care based on their doctor’s guidance.