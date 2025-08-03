In the coastal district of Ayvalık in western Türkiye, renowned for its world-class olive oil, an innovation is transforming the Turkish coffee experience.

A locally developed olive-infused Turkish coffee is now drawing attention from both domestic and international coffee lovers, blending Türkiye’s rich culinary heritage with the distinct flavor of olives.

Turkish coffee, a centuries-old cultural staple recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, is celebrated not only for its strong aroma and distinctive brewing method but also for its role in social gatherings and hospitality.

But in Ayvalık, a region renowned for its high-quality olive oil produced from groves nestled between the Aegean Sea and pine-covered hills, this cherished beverage is taking on a new identity.

Inspired by Ayvalık’s deep-rooted olive tradition, a local olive oil producer has introduced Turkish coffee with a subtle olive flavor. The product, carefully formulated and refined through taste trials, incorporates olive elements to enrich the coffee’s profile without overpowering its signature strength and aroma.

The idea follows the earlier success of olive-flavored Turkish delight from the same region, signaling a growing curiosity in reimagining traditional tastes with local agricultural heritage.

“Coffee and olives are two of the most iconic flavors of our culture,” said the product’s developer, who represents the fourth generation of an Ayvalık-based olive oil family, “We wanted to create a product that reflects both our culinary legacy and our region’s identity.”

While the idea of pairing coffee and olives may initially surprise some, early feedback suggests that the earthy notes of olives complement the rich bitterness of Turkish coffee in a subtle yet satisfying way.

The innovation has already begun to pique the interest of specialty coffee enthusiasts and culinary creatives abroad, with shipments reaching select international markets.

Ayvalık’s olive oil, renowned for its low acidity and fruity aroma, has long been recognized for its exceptional quality across the Mediterranean. The introduction of olive-infused Turkish coffee builds on that reputation, offering a product that is not only innovative but also deeply rooted in its place.

The developers emphasize that the product is still evolving, with ongoing research and refinement aimed at striking the ideal flavor balance. But for now, the olive-flavored Turkish coffee stands as a creative reinterpretation of a national treasure, one that unites two of Türkiye’s most beloved tastes in a single cup.

Turkish coffee offers a rich spectrum of flavors that vary depending on the type of bean, roast level, grind size and preparation method. Traditionally made with finely ground Arabica beans, it can range from bold and bitter to smooth and slightly sweet, depending on the amount of sugar added during brewing.