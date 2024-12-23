Migraine is a chronic neurological disorder that significantly affects millions of people worldwide, including 13.1 million in Türkiye. Professor Dr. Gülşen Kocaman, a neurology specialist at Medical Park Bahçelievler Hospital, shared important insights on the condition and highlighted its widespread impact on the population.

With Türkiye’s population of 85 million, this means that one in every six people in the country is affected by migraines, with women being three times more likely to suffer from this debilitating condition than men. According to Dr. Kocaman, an estimated one in five women, one in 16 men, and one in 11 children in Türkiye are diagnosed with migraine.

Migraine is a condition characterized by severe, throbbing headaches, often accompanied by symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound, Dr. Kocaman explained that these episodes can last anywhere from four to 72 hours, if not effectively managed. The condition can also significantly impact a patient’s daily life, making it challenging for them to carry out basic tasks in family, work and social settings, Dr. Kocaman emphasized that this debilitating condition not only affects a person’s physical health but also diminishes their overall quality of life, which is why early diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial.

As one of the most common neurological disorders, migraine ranks among the leading causes of disability worldwide; Dr. Kocaman shared alarming statistics, noting that in Türkiye, approximately 13.1 million individuals suffer from migraines, a number that represents a significant portion of the population. She pointed out that migraines are more prevalent in women, with women being three times more likely to develop the condition than men.

“Migraine is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide and is responsible for a significant reduction in quality of life for those affected,” said Dr. Kocaman. "In Türkiye, this condition remains underdiagnosed, as only about 40% of migraine sufferers globally seek professional help; many people live with the condition without knowing that it can be effectively managed with the right treatment.”

Migraine is a chronic disorder involving changes in the brain's nerve cells, arteries, and meninges. While its exact cause remains unclear, genetic and environmental factors, including family history, play a significant role. Triggers for migraines include stress, fatigue, irregular sleep, dehydration, hormonal changes, and environmental factors like weather, bright lights, and certain foods such as chocolate and citrus. Air pollution and smoking can also worsen the condition. Kocaman emphasizes the importance of identifying and avoiding triggers to manage migraines effectively.

Migraine diagnosis is typically based on patient-reported symptoms, including the nature of the headache, the accompanying symptoms, and the frequency of attacks. Dr. Kocaman explained that while physical and neurological examinations, as well as imaging tests like MRI or CT scans, are generally normal in migraine patients, they are sometimes necessary to rule out other causes, such as brain tumors or infections.

While migraines are commonly associated with physical symptoms, Dr. Kocaman pointed out that their psychological and social effects are often overlooked. The condition can lead to social isolation and a significant reduction in the quality of life, particularly during intense migraine episodes. "Patients may find it difficult to participate in daily activities or maintain their social and professional lives during an attack," said Kocaman. "It is essential to address the psychological effects of migraine and provide the necessary support for patients to cope with the condition."

She also stressed that patients with migraines should be cautious of other health issues that may exacerbate their condition. Smoking, high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, and the use of birth control pills all increase the risk of vascular problems and should be managed alongside migraine treatment.