Nearly three decades after Türkiye shut down its casinos, gambling has quietly returned in a new form, no longer behind the doors of traditional gambling halls but through the glowing screens of smartphones that millions carry in their pockets.

With betting and virtual gambling sites available at any hour, experts say the shift to digital platforms has transformed how gambling operates in the country, making addiction easier to hide and far more difficult to control.

“Gambling hasn’t been eliminated,” said Mehmet Dinç, president of the Turkish anti-addiction organization Green Crescent (Yeşilay), speaking to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview. “It has only changed its form.”

Casinos were officially banned nationwide in 1996.

Dinç said the growth of digital gambling accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people spent long periods online and the gambling industry intensified its advertising.

“Not only in Türkiye but globally, there’s been a major rise,” he said. “When people were glued to their screens, the industry used aggressive marketing strategies, particularly targeting young people.”

“Gambling addiction has now overtaken other addictions,” Dinç said, pointing to the data from 105 Yeşilay Counseling Centers all across the country, adding that: “Traditionally, most applications involved substance addiction. But in 2025, gambling addiction cases surpassed all others.”

A graph based on data from the Turkish Green Crescent’s Türkiye Gambling Report (September 2025 edition) shows how the share of people who have gambled has changed over the years. (Infographic by Daily Sabah Designer Nizam Arslan)

For many addicts, the transition from physical betting shops to digital platforms accelerated the problem.

One gambler, who wanted to remain anonymous, described how online access deepened their dependence.

“When I played at the shop, it wasn’t this intense,” the person said. “Once I learned I could play on online platforms, everything got worse. I was constantly gambling at home, at work, in the car, anywhere with my phone.”

“Gambling stole 10 years of my life,” the person added. “I lost time I could have spent with my family and children.”

Experts say the disappearance of a physical gambling space makes the addiction more difficult to detect. Gambling is still widely perceived as a habit or a form of entertainment rather than a serious health condition.

Dinç said this misunderstanding can mask the severity of behavioral addictions.

“When people hear the word ‘addiction,’ they think of chemical dependence,” he said. “Behavioral addictions are not recognized as real addictions. People see them as bad habits or temporary life problems.”

“But this is a disease,” he added. “And it will not resolve on its own.”

Youth drawn into a ‘culture’

Globally and in Türkiye, behavioral addictions are often considered less harmful than substance abuse. Yet specialists warn they can develop quickly and prove difficult to treat.

Dinç said the gambling industry increasingly frames betting as part of youth culture.

“The addiction industry markets gambling to young people as something exciting and normal,” he said. “Our task is to create an independent youth culture that protects them from this trap.”

Two key factors drive the trend, he said: easy digital access and advertising that glamorizes gambling, along with peer influence among friends.

“Addiction must never become normalized,” Dinç said. “Once it becomes part of culture, it starts to look ordinary in young people’s lives.”

A graph based on data from the Turkish Green Crescent’s Türkiye Gambling Report (September 2025 edition) illustrates the age range at which individuals begin gambling. (Infographic by Daily Sabah Designer Nizam Arslan)

A young gambler who asked to remain anonymous recalled how the habit began socially.

“At first it seemed like a fun thing with friends,” the person said. “But with phones and online sites available all the time, I found myself constantly playing without realizing it. Over time, that fun turned into a compulsive habit.”

Families also bear the cost

The impact of gambling addiction often extends far beyond the individual.

Tülin Güler, a clinical psychologist at the Yeşilay Counseling Center (YEDAM), said families frequently experience the fallout.

“It can lead to mistrust, financial problems, communication breakdowns and social isolation,” she said. “Addiction damages relationships and affects both personal and social life.”

Psychologists classify gambling addiction as a psychiatric disorder affecting the brain’s reward and decision-making systems.

Güler said gambling stimulates the brain’s pleasure and reward centers in ways that resemble substance addiction. Over time, individuals may experience cravings, loss of control and increasing tolerance.

One common pattern is known as “chasing losses.”

“During the loss phase, individuals experience significant financial setbacks and gamble in an attempt to recover what they’ve lost,” Güler said. “They become trapped in the belief that they can win back their money.”

Recognizing the warning signs

Experts say early intervention can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Warning signs may include withdrawing from family communication, neglecting responsibilities, financial difficulties and sleep problems.

Treatment typically requires a comprehensive approach involving psychotherapy, psychiatric care and social support. Group therapy and family sessions are often part of the process.

The average treatment period is about one year.

Yeşilay also runs prevention and awareness programs across the country. According to Dinç, addiction education programs reached about 7 million students in Türkiye this year alone.

Universities host peer training initiatives and youth camps designed to promote healthier lifestyles, while all 105 YEDAM centers offer free and confidential support services.

Calls for stronger regulation

Experts say legal measures will also be crucial in addressing the rise of digital gambling. Dinç argues that regulations have struggled to keep up with the rapidly evolving industry.

“Fighting gambling addiction has become a major public issue,” he said. “Social sciences, laws and research cannot keep pace with how fast the field is changing.”

Still, he noted that awareness is growing.

Recently, under the leadership of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, 13 ministries and Yeşilay prepared a national framework plan to combat gambling addiction.

“If effectively implemented, it could lead to significant progress,” Dinç said.

Some measures have already been introduced, including restrictions preventing banks from offering gambling-related features. But Dinç believes stronger steps are needed, particularly banning gambling advertisements entirely.

He also criticized industry messaging that emphasizes “responsible gaming.”

“These concepts shift responsibility onto individuals,” he said. “When addiction emerges, the industry blames the players.”

“The real responsibility,” he added, “lies with the industry itself.”

Experts also underline that the rise of digital gambling shows that addiction is no longer simply an individual struggle.

Fueled by smartphone accessibility, aggressive marketing and shifting social attitudes, gambling addiction increasingly affects young people, families and communities across Türkiye. Addressing the problem, they say, will require stronger prevention efforts, better public awareness and tighter regulation in a rapidly expanding digital landscape.