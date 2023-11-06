The Interior Ministry, in its ongoing efforts to combat gambling and illegal betting, conducted a simultaneous nationwide operation named "mengene" in 77 cities on Monday.

Thirty-three suspects were taken into custody during the operation, with 118 individuals facing legal actions, Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, announced.

The crackdown imposed monetary fines totaling over TL 2.3 million ($80,800) on 517 people.

Yerlikaya took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the operation, which involved coordinating 28,314 personnel from the General Directorate of Security, the Gendarmerie General Command and the Coast Guard Command.

The nationwide sweep targeted various forms of illegal gambling, including card games and bingo, as well as unlawful betting.

Operation Mengene, named after a traditional Turkish tool used to crack nuts, initiated legal proceedings against 118 suspects involved in the illegal acts.

In addition to the arrests and fines, the operation resulted in the apprehension of 650 individuals with previous criminal records related to illegal gambling and betting activities. Some 13 establishments were shut down.

Additionally, law enforcement confiscated 10 gaming machines, four bingo machines, 12 unregistered pistols, four shotguns, five blank-firing guns, various quantities of narcotics and a significant number of illegal betting slips.

Yerlikaya concluded his social media post with the hashtag "Türkiye'nin huzuru" (peace in Türkiye), emphasizing that the government's commitment to combating illegal betting and gambling activities would continue to grow, with further operations expected to take place across the country.

Operation Mengene stands as a clear demonstration of Türkiye's determination to eradicate illegal betting and gambling, promoting a safer and more controlled environment for its citizens and visitors alike.