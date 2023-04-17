Christians in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, despite sustaining severe damage from twin earthquakes this February, held Easter Mass on Sunday to mark one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar.

The ceremony, which took place at the site of the Antakya Orthodox Church's wreckage, was led by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antakya Yuhanna Yazc, spiritual leaders of the Antakya Orthodox Church Jan Deluller and Dimitri Dogum, and head of the Antakya Orthodox Church Foundation Fadi Hurigil.

During the service, passages from the Bible were read, prayers were held, and candles were lit.

Christians in the town of Samandağ also gathered for an Easter service at the Azize Tekla Church as the Ilyas Greek Orthodox Church was damaged in the earthquakes.

Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics and Armenians.