In Çankırı, north-central Türkiye, an Ottoman-era alms stone continues to serve its purpose, offering hope to those in need. Located at the Çivitcioğlu Madrasa, which dates back to the 17th century, the alms stone receives donations from generous citizens. These contributions are then meticulously recorded and distributed to needy families across the city by designated personnel.

Nazım Ege, a local resident, expressed his appreciation for the preservation of this long-standing tradition, saying: "The alms stone, a beautiful tradition passed down from the Ottomans, allows people to donate money while keeping their generosity discreet. They place their money into the stone with their hands closed, ensuring that no one knows whether they are giving little or much."

He added: "In turn, those in need take only what they require, keeping the act of giving and receiving anonymous. This tradition continues to this day, with the collected funds carefully managed and distributed to those in need under the supervision of staff, with records kept for each donation."

Beacon of Hope

The alms stone serves as a tangible reminder of the community's commitment to helping those less fortunate. It embodies the spirit of compassion and generosity that has been passed down through generations, ensuring that no one is left behind. As the city continues to embrace its rich heritage, the alms stone stands as a testament to the enduring power of collective kindness.

"Sadaka taşları” were short stone columns with indented bowls carved on the surface. These were built to serve as alms trays for the less fortunate and were predominantly located in corners of public areas, such as mosques or mausoleums. According to the practice, those who had the means would leave money in these bowls for those in need to collect unobserved.

This practice fulfilled three important characteristics surrounding charity: those less fortunate were saved from the embarrassment of begging, they only took as much as they needed and left the rest for others and those who donated the money did not have to reveal their identity, which could be perceived as ostentatious.