The writer Eylem Tok, known for her association with renowned esthetician Bülent Cihantimur, has fled to the U.S. via Egypt with her son, Timur Cihantimur, following a tragic accident involving their 16-year-old son.

Media reports reveal that Timur Cihantimur was driving a SUV that crashed into a group of people in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. Subsequent investigations have exposed a series of deceitful actions by Tok, including tampering with evidence and fabricating her literary success.

It has been disclosed that Tok's supposed biography, which portrays her as a prolific writer, poetess, screenwriter and director, is a work of fiction itself.

Allegations voiced on social media by journalist Mustafa Tanyeri suggest that she did not write the books attributed to her and that her claim of having a bestselling novel, "Mihr," was a complete fabrication.

Further scrutiny of Tok's background reveals discrepancies, such as her high school graduate claim, which cannot be verified through official records. She began her career as a receptionist/secretary for plastic surgeon Bülent Cihantimur, eventually marrying him. After their divorce, Tok allegedly pursued a writing career, with "Mihr" being her supposed breakthrough novel.

The scandal has not only tarnished Tok's reputation but has also raised questions about the integrity of literary success and the extent to which individuals are willing to go for fame and recognition. Authorities have issued a red notice for Eylem Tok and Timur Cihantimur, who are currently evading law enforcement in the U.S.

In the latest development, the Ministry of Justice has prepared a request to the U.S. for the extradition of Timur and his mother Tok.