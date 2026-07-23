Over 10,000 people from 104 countries have applied to join the COP31 Türkiye Volunteer Program, under which 5,000 volunteers will support the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), to be hosted by Türkiye in Antalya on Nov. 9-20.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change information, selected volunteers will work not only at the summit venue but also across Antalya and other parts of Türkiye to promote environmental awareness and climate action.

The program aims to include 1,500 international volunteers within its 5,000-member network.

Launched in line with COP31 President and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum's vision of placing young people at the center of the conference, the initiative seeks to strengthen youth participation in the global climate summit.

Applications have been received from 104 countries, and the application window will remain open until August. Those wishing to volunteer can apply through the program's official website.

Following the application process, candidates will undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on predetermined criteria.

Selected volunteers will participate in an intensive training program ahead of the conference. Those who successfully complete the training will be assigned roles during the summit based on their skills, interests, foreign language proficiency and the operational needs of the event.

Volunteers will assist with welcoming and guiding visitors, supporting events, coordinating on-site activities, communicating with delegations, raising environmental and climate awareness, and carrying out various operational tasks.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, together with the program's implementing agency, will also launch an Employment, Internship and Career Guidance Program for COP31 volunteers.

The initiative aims to connect young participants who gain knowledge and experience in environmental protection, climate change and sustainability, and who demonstrate strong performance during the volunteer program, with potential employers.

Officials say the program is designed to help transform the experience gained at COP31 into long-term professional development, as well as internship and employment opportunities.