In Izmir, western Türkiye, the Bird Paradise in the Gediz Delta has witnessed the birth of approximately 13,000 flamingo chicks this season. The site is one of only two major flamingo breeding areas in the country.

The flamingo chicks, known for their symbolic presence in Anatolian culture as “allı turna,” are expected to begin flying by August. According to Celal Murat Aslanapa, site coordinator for Izmir Bird Paradise, the birds will soon migrate to Mediterranean countries such as Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Tunisia.

“Flamingos are beneficial to the ecosystem. They feed on brine shrimp eggs, which normally don’t hatch alone. After passing through the flamingo’s digestive system, the eggs crack and enter the water, influencing fish populations positively or negatively,” Aslanapa said.

The Gediz Delta, where the bird paradise is located, spans over 14,900 hectares and is a Ramsar-designated wetland of international importance. Managed by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the area supports a rich biodiversity, including 304 identified bird species, as well as reptiles, mammals and both freshwater and saltwater fish.

One of the key features of the site is its 6,500-square-meter artificial island, the world’s largest man-made breeding platform for flamingos. Each year, in early April, flamingos return to their nests. After a 30-32 day incubation period, the chicks hatch and remain under parental care for about two months. They begin flying in early August.

Aslanapa emphasized that Izmir Bird Paradise attracts visitors of all ages due to its stunning natural scenery and biological richness. “It’s not just about flamingos. This area is home to pelicans, herons and many other rare species. Protecting this ecosystem is essential for regional biodiversity,” he said.