After the deadliest earthquake in its history, Türkiye has provided shelter to nearly 2.6 million people who were affected by the strong earthquakes in the southern region, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Thursday at an iftar dinner in the tent city of Pazarcık district, the epicenter of the first earthquake on Feb. 6.

Speaking at the iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, Soylu, along with Kahramanmaraş Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun and Kırıkkale Governor Bülent Tekbıyıkoğlu, stated that they have been struggling to heal the wounds of the earthquake for 59 days.

Containers from China

In addition, China is sending nearly 65,000 container houses to the quake zone. These foldable container houses are designed for emergency use, with all the basic facilities, and the electrical system is integrated inside, providing a safe shelter for people in earthquake-stricken areas.

Pointing out that the foundations of permanent residences have been laid, Soylu remarked that they are continually attempting to enhance the number of tents and containers in which earthquake victims can temporarily reside. Meanwhile, the debris removal continues.

After iftar, Soylu toured several of the tents in the tent city and pledged to meet the needs of victims as soon as possible.