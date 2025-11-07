An average of 5,000 organ transplants are performed annually in Türkiye, while 32,936 people are still waiting for a transplant.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Türkiye has high-capacity organ transplant centers that meet international standards and are operated by highly qualified medical professionals. Each year, around 5,000 transplants are successfully conducted across the country.

Organ transplant centers in Türkiye vary by type and the nature of the procedures they perform. In training and research hospitals, there are 38 centers, including two for lung, 19 for kidney, four for heart, two for heart-lung, nine for liver and two for pancreas transplants. Private hospitals operate 22 centers, including 13 for kidney, seven for liver and two for pancreas transplants.

State university hospitals have 48 transplant centers, one for lung, 21 for kidney, six for heart, 18 for liver and two for pancreas transplants. Foundation University Hospitals host 41 centers, including 21 for kidney, four for heart, 12 for liver and four for pancreas transplants.

In total, there are 149 organ transplant centers nationwide, including three for lung, 74 for kidney, 14 for heart, two for heart-lung, 46 for liver and 10 for pancreas transplants.

According to ministry data, around 90% of transplants in Türkiye are performed using living donors. The country ranks among the world’s most successful in terms of post-transplant survival rates.

In 2024, Türkiye performed 3,468 kidney transplants (3,121 from living donors and 347 from deceased donors) and 1,731 liver transplants (1,543 from living donors and 188 from deceased donors). That same year, 43 hearts, 18 lungs, one pancreas and three small intestine transplants were conducted.

As of October 2025, 2,683 kidney transplants (2,281 from living donors and 402 from deceased donors) and 1,410 liver transplants (1,188 from living donors and 222 from deceased donors) had been performed. During these 10 months, there were also 16 lung, one small intestine, one pancreas and 41 heart transplants.

The number of patients waiting for organ transplants in Türkiye has remained high over the years. The waiting list rose from 32,863 in 2023 to 33,589 in 2024 and stood at 32,936 as of October 2025.

By transplant type, at the end of 2023, 24,551 patients were waiting for a kidney, 2,592 for a liver, 1,450 for a heart, 198 for a lung, 277 for a pancreas, one for a small intestine, and 3,794 for a cornea. By the end of 2024, these figures shifted to 25,438 for kidneys, 2,674 for livers, 1,510 for hearts, 211 for lungs, 267 for pancreases, two for small intestines and 3,487 for corneas. As of October 2025, there were 25,651 kidney, 2,504 liver, 1,540 heart, 207 lung, 235 pancreas, four small intestine and 2,795 cornea patients awaiting transplants.

Türkiye also shares its medical expertise globally, performing transplants for international patients. Since 2011, the country has conducted 7,915 successful organ transplants for foreign nationals, including 4,948 kidney and 2,967 liver transplants.

Türkiye ranks among the world’s top countries for living-donor organ transplants in both number and survival outcomes. Based on global data for living donors per million population, Türkiye ranks first in living-donor kidney transplants at 36.16%, which is equal to 3,121 donors, and in living-donor liver transplants at 17.88%, which is 1,543 donors.